Canadian carrier Pacific Coastal Airlines in October 2020 plans to resume Victoria – Prince George route, on board Beechcraft 1900 aircraft. First flight is scheduled on 04OCT20, with 3 weekly flights scheduled.
8P1552 YYJ1100 – 1240YXS BE1 357
8P1557 YXS1355 – 1535YYJ BE1 357
Pacific Coastal to resume Victoria – Prince George service in Oct 2020
