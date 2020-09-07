Pacific Coastal to resume Victoria – Prince George service in Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Canadian carrier Pacific Coastal Airlines in October 2020 plans to resume Victoria – Prince George route, on board Beechcraft 1900 aircraft. First flight is scheduled on 04OCT20, with 3 weekly flights scheduled.

8P1552 YYJ1100 – 1240YXS BE1 357
8P1557 YXS1355 – 1535YYJ BE1 357

