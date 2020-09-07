Icelandair S21 Preliminary operations as of 06SEP20

Icelandair in recent schedule update extended schedule listing in the OAG until the first week of October 2021. During peak season in July and August, the airline plans to operate 187 weekly flights from Reykjavik Keflavik, on 23 routes, as of 06SEP20. The airline’s Pre-COVID19 impact summer 2020 season scheduled 40 routes with 355 weekly departures.



The following frequency adjustment is based on the week of 12JUL21. Minor variation may occur throughout in July and August 2021. Additional changes remain highly possible in the next few months, including frequencies and routes restoration.



Reykjavik Keflavik – Amsterdam Reduce from 14 to 13 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Anchorage 2 weekly cancelled

Reykjavik Keflavik – Barcelona 2 weekly cancelled

Reykjavik Keflavik – Bergen 7 weekly cancelled

Reykjavik Keflavik – Berlin Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly (The airline continues to file Berlin Tegel instead of Brandenburg)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Billund 4 weekly cancelled

Reykjavik Keflavik – Boston Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Brussels Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Chicago O’Hare Reduce from 11 to 5 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Copenhagen Reduce from 32 to 21 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Denver Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Dublin Reduce from 10 to 4 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Dusseldorf 4 weekly cancelled

Reykjavik Keflavik – Edmonton 4 weekly cancelled

Reykjavik Keflavik – Frankfurt 12 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Geneva 4 weekly cancelled

Reykjavik Keflavik – Glasgow Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Hamburg 5 weekly cancelled

Reykjavik Keflavik – Helsinki Reduce from 13 to 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – London Gatwick 4 weekly cancelled

Reykjavik Keflavik – London Heathrow 14 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Madrid 3 weekly cancelled

Reykjavik Keflavik – Manchester Current schedule listing displays no operation in S21, from 01MAY21

Reykjavik Keflavik – Milan Malpensa 5 weekly cancelled

Reykjavik Keflavik – Minneapolis/St. Paul Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Montreal 5 weekly cancelled

Reykjavik Keflavik – Munich Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – New York JFK Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Newark Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Oslo Reduce from 17 to 10 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Paris CDG Reduce from 16 to 14 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Philadelphia 4 weekly cancelled

Reykjavik Keflavik – Portland OR 5 weekly cancelled

Reykjavik Keflavik – Seattle Reduce from 13 to 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Stockholm Arlanda Reduce from 17 to 10 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Toronto Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Vancouver 5 weekly cancelled

Reykjavik Keflavik – Washington Dulles Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Zurich Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly