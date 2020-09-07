Delta Sep 2020 Atlanta – Lagos service adjustment

Delta this month is adjusting Atlanta – Lagos service, which sees the Skyteam member operates Atlanta – Dakar – Lagos with Boeing 767-300ER, instead of nonstop with A330-200. The 767 1-stop flight is scheduled from 08SEP20 to 30SEP20 (US departure), operating 4 times weekly. DL does not have local traffic rights for Atlanta – Dakar and Dakar – Lagos sector.



DL248 ATL2225 – 1105+1DSS1235+1 – 1705+1LOS 76W x135

DL249 LOS2015 – 2245DSS0015+1 – 0530+1ATL 76W x246