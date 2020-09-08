Lufthansa NW20 Intercontinental service adjustment as of 08SEP20

Lufthansa today (08SEP20) filed additional changes to its Intercontinental operation for Northern winter 2020/21 season. Latest adjustment focuses on aircraft changes, as the airline removes Boeing 747-400 aircraft from scheduled operation during winter season.
Additional changes to be filed in the next few weeks.
Frankfurt – Bangalore A330-300 replaces 747-8I, 1 daily
Frankfurt – Beijing Capital A340-300 replaces -600, 1 daily
Frankfurt – Boston A330-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily
Frankfurt – Delhi A340-300 replaces 747-8I, 1 daily
Frankfurt – Denver A330-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily
Frankfurt – Dubai A330-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily
Frankfurt – Hong Kong A340-300 replaces 747-8I, 1 daily
Frankfurt – Houston A330-300 replaces 747-8I, 1 daily
Frankfurt – Miami A340-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily
Frankfurt – Mumbai A330-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily
Frankfurt – Newark A330-300 replaces 747-8I, 1 daily
Frankfurt – New York JFK LH400/401 A330-300 replaces 747-8I, 1 daily (LH404/405 remains closed for reservation)
Frankfurt – Orlando A340-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily
Frankfurt – San Francisco A340-300 replaces -600, 1 daily
Frankfurt – Seoul Incheon A340-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily
Frankfurt – Singapore A340-300 replaces 747-8I, 1 daily
Frankfurt – Tokyo Haneda A340-300 replaces 747-8I, 1 daily
Frankfurt – Toronto A330-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily
Frankfurt – Vancouver A330-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily
Frankfurt – Washington Dulles A330-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily
Revised 747-8I operation:
Frankfurt – Bangkok
Frankfurt – Buenos Aires Ezeiza
Frankfurt – Chicago O’Hare (LH430/431)
Frankfurt – Johannesburg
Frankfurt – Los Angeles
Frankfurt – Mexico City
Frankfurt – Sao Paulo Guarulhos
Frankfurt – Shanghai Pu Dong
Updated list of routes not available for reservation:
Frankfurt – Addis Ababa
Frankfurt – Austin
Frankfurt – Baku
Frankfurt – Casablanca
Frankfurt – Erbil
Frankfurt – Nagoya
Frankfurt – Panama City
Frankfurt – Qingdao
Frankfurt – Rio de Janeiro Galeao
Frankfurt – San Diego
Frankfurt – Shenyang
Munich – Bangalore
Munich – Hong Kong
Munich – Mexico City
Munich – New York JFK
Munich – Sao Paulo Guarulhos
Munich – Singapore
Munich – Washington Dulles
Lufthansa NW20 Intercontinental service adjustment as of 08SEP20
