Lufthansa NW20 Intercontinental service adjustment as of 08SEP20

Lufthansa today (08SEP20) filed additional changes to its Intercontinental operation for Northern winter 2020/21 season. Latest adjustment focuses on aircraft changes, as the airline removes Boeing 747-400 aircraft from scheduled operation during winter season.



Additional changes to be filed in the next few weeks.



Frankfurt – Bangalore A330-300 replaces 747-8I, 1 daily

Frankfurt – Beijing Capital A340-300 replaces -600, 1 daily

Frankfurt – Boston A330-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily

Frankfurt – Delhi A340-300 replaces 747-8I, 1 daily

Frankfurt – Denver A330-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily

Frankfurt – Dubai A330-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily

Frankfurt – Hong Kong A340-300 replaces 747-8I, 1 daily

Frankfurt – Houston A330-300 replaces 747-8I, 1 daily

Frankfurt – Miami A340-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily

Frankfurt – Mumbai A330-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily

Frankfurt – Newark A330-300 replaces 747-8I, 1 daily

Frankfurt – New York JFK LH400/401 A330-300 replaces 747-8I, 1 daily (LH404/405 remains closed for reservation)

Frankfurt – Orlando A340-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily

Frankfurt – San Francisco A340-300 replaces -600, 1 daily

Frankfurt – Seoul Incheon A340-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily

Frankfurt – Singapore A340-300 replaces 747-8I, 1 daily

Frankfurt – Tokyo Haneda A340-300 replaces 747-8I, 1 daily

Frankfurt – Toronto A330-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily

Frankfurt – Vancouver A330-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily

Frankfurt – Washington Dulles A330-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily



Revised 747-8I operation:

Frankfurt – Bangkok

Frankfurt – Buenos Aires Ezeiza

Frankfurt – Chicago O’Hare (LH430/431)

Frankfurt – Johannesburg

Frankfurt – Los Angeles

Frankfurt – Mexico City

Frankfurt – Sao Paulo Guarulhos

Frankfurt – Shanghai Pu Dong



Updated list of routes not available for reservation:

Frankfurt – Addis Ababa

Frankfurt – Austin

Frankfurt – Baku

Frankfurt – Casablanca

Frankfurt – Erbil

Frankfurt – Nagoya

Frankfurt – Panama City

Frankfurt – Qingdao

Frankfurt – Rio de Janeiro Galeao

Frankfurt – San Diego

Frankfurt – Shenyang

Munich – Bangalore

Munich – Hong Kong

Munich – Mexico City

Munich – New York JFK

Munich – Sao Paulo Guarulhos

Munich – Singapore

Munich – Washington Dulles