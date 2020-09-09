Turkish Airlines Sep 2020 European operations as of 08SEP20

Turkish Airlines during the month of September 2020 schedules following European routes, as well as service to Russia. Planned operation as of 08SEP20 as follows. Note following list mostly focuses on flights scheduled between 09SEP20 and 30SEP20.
Last minute changes remain highly possible, due to various travel restrictions.
Adana – Berlin Tegel 1 weekly
Antalya – London Gatwick 1 daily
Antalya – Moscow Vnukovo 1 daily
Antalya – St. Petersburg 4-5 weekly
Antalya – Stuttgart Selected dates in September
Dalaman – London Gatwick 4-5 weekly
Gaziantep – Basel/Mulhouse 1 weekly
Gaziantep – Berlin Tegel 1 weekly
Gaziantep – Stuttgart 1 weekly (until 12SEP20)
Istanbul – Amsterdam 14 weekly
Istanbul – Athens eff 16SEP20 5 weekly
Istanbul – Barcelona 7 weekly
Istanbul – Basel/Mulhouse 7 weekly (5 weekly from 15SEP20)
Istanbul – Belgrade 7-9 weekly
Istanbul – Berlin Tegel 9 weekly
Istanbul – Birmingham 4 weekly
Istanbul – Bologna eff 22SEP20 4 weekly
Istanbul – Brussels 4 weekly
Istanbul – Bucharest 10 weekly
Istanbul – Budapest 3 weekly
Istanbul – Chisinau 7 weekly
Istanbul – Cluj 2 weekly
Istanbul – Cologne 4 weekly (7 weekly from 20SEP20)
Istanbul – Copenhagen 3-6 weekly
Istanbul – Dublin 3 weekly
Istanbul – Dusseldorf 11-14 weekly
Istanbul – Edinburgh 2-3 weekly
Istanbul – Ercan 14 weekly
Istanbul – Frankfurt 8-11 weekly
Istanbul – Geneva 6 weekly
Istanbul – Gothenburg 2-3 weekly
Istanbul – Hamburg 10-11 weekly
Istanbul – Hannover 5-7 weekly
Istanbul – Helsinki 2-3 weekly
Istanbul – Kazan 3 weekly
Istanbul – Kharkiv 4 weekly
Istanbul – Kherson 2 weekly
Istanbul – Kyiv Borispil 11 weekly
Istanbul – Lisbon 3-4 weekly
Istanbul – Ljubljana 1-3 weekly
Istanbul – London Gatwick 5-7 weekly
Istanbul – London Heathrow 16-21 weekly
Istanbul – Luxembourg 2 weekly
Istanbul – Lviv 5 weekly
Istanbul – Lyon 7 weekly
Istanbul – Madrid 7 weekly
Istanbul – Malaga 3 weekly
Istanbul – Malta 3-5 weekly
Istanbul – Manchester 7 weekly
Istanbul – Marseille 3-5 weekly
Istanbul – Milan Malpensa 7-8 weekly
Istanbul – Minsk 5 weekly
Istanbul – Moscow Vnukovo 21-28 weekly
Istanbul – Munich 9-11 weekly
Istanbul – Nakchivan 1 weekly
Istanbul – Naples 2-3 weekly
Istanbul – Nice 3 weekly
Istanbul – Nuremberg 3-4 weekly
Istanbul – Odessa 10-11 weekly
Istanbul – Oslo 2-3 weekly
Istanbul – Paris CDG 14-20 weekly
Istanbul – Podgorica 5 weekly
Istanbul – Prague 3-4 weekly
Istanbul – Prishtina 5 weekly
Istanbul – Rome 7 weekly
Istanbul – Rostov-on-Don 6 weekly
Istanbul – St. Petersburg 6-8 weekly
Istanbul – Salzburg 2-3 weekly
Istanbul – Sarajevo 7 weekly
Istanbul – Skopje 5 weekly
Istanbul – Sochi 2-3 weekly
Istanbul – Sofia 5 weekly
Istanbul – Stockholm Arlanda 5-6 weekly
Istanbul – Stuttgart 6-8 weekly
Istanbul – Toulouse 3 weekly
Istanbul – Valencia 3-4 weekly
Istanbul – Venice 2-4 weekly
Istanbul – Vienna 8-9 weekly
Istanbul – Warsaw 3-4 weekly
Istanbul – Zagreb 4 weekly
Istanbul – Zaporizhia 3 weekly
Istanbul – Zurich 10 weekly
Izmir – Berlin Tegel 1 weekly (until 12SEP20)
Kayseri – Stuttgart 1 weekly (until 18SEP20)
Trabzon – Stuttgart 2 weekly
