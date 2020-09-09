Turkish Airlines Sep 2020 European operations as of 08SEP20

Turkish Airlines during the month of September 2020 schedules following European routes, as well as service to Russia. Planned operation as of 08SEP20 as follows. Note following list mostly focuses on flights scheduled between 09SEP20 and 30SEP20.



Last minute changes remain highly possible, due to various travel restrictions.



Adana – Berlin Tegel 1 weekly

Antalya – London Gatwick 1 daily

Antalya – Moscow Vnukovo 1 daily

Antalya – St. Petersburg 4-5 weekly

Antalya – Stuttgart Selected dates in September

Dalaman – London Gatwick 4-5 weekly

Gaziantep – Basel/Mulhouse 1 weekly

Gaziantep – Berlin Tegel 1 weekly

Gaziantep – Stuttgart 1 weekly (until 12SEP20)

Istanbul – Amsterdam 14 weekly

Istanbul – Athens eff 16SEP20 5 weekly

Istanbul – Barcelona 7 weekly

Istanbul – Basel/Mulhouse 7 weekly (5 weekly from 15SEP20)

Istanbul – Belgrade 7-9 weekly

Istanbul – Berlin Tegel 9 weekly

Istanbul – Birmingham 4 weekly

Istanbul – Bologna eff 22SEP20 4 weekly

Istanbul – Brussels 4 weekly

Istanbul – Bucharest 10 weekly

Istanbul – Budapest 3 weekly

Istanbul – Chisinau 7 weekly

Istanbul – Cluj 2 weekly

Istanbul – Cologne 4 weekly (7 weekly from 20SEP20)

Istanbul – Copenhagen 3-6 weekly

Istanbul – Dublin 3 weekly

Istanbul – Dusseldorf 11-14 weekly

Istanbul – Edinburgh 2-3 weekly

Istanbul – Ercan 14 weekly

Istanbul – Frankfurt 8-11 weekly

Istanbul – Geneva 6 weekly

Istanbul – Gothenburg 2-3 weekly

Istanbul – Hamburg 10-11 weekly

Istanbul – Hannover 5-7 weekly

Istanbul – Helsinki 2-3 weekly

Istanbul – Kazan 3 weekly

Istanbul – Kharkiv 4 weekly

Istanbul – Kherson 2 weekly

Istanbul – Kyiv Borispil 11 weekly

Istanbul – Lisbon 3-4 weekly

Istanbul – Ljubljana 1-3 weekly

Istanbul – London Gatwick 5-7 weekly

Istanbul – London Heathrow 16-21 weekly

Istanbul – Luxembourg 2 weekly

Istanbul – Lviv 5 weekly

Istanbul – Lyon 7 weekly

Istanbul – Madrid 7 weekly

Istanbul – Malaga 3 weekly

Istanbul – Malta 3-5 weekly

Istanbul – Manchester 7 weekly

Istanbul – Marseille 3-5 weekly

Istanbul – Milan Malpensa 7-8 weekly

Istanbul – Minsk 5 weekly

Istanbul – Moscow Vnukovo 21-28 weekly

Istanbul – Munich 9-11 weekly

Istanbul – Nakchivan 1 weekly

Istanbul – Naples 2-3 weekly

Istanbul – Nice 3 weekly

Istanbul – Nuremberg 3-4 weekly

Istanbul – Odessa 10-11 weekly

Istanbul – Oslo 2-3 weekly

Istanbul – Paris CDG 14-20 weekly

Istanbul – Podgorica 5 weekly

Istanbul – Prague 3-4 weekly

Istanbul – Prishtina 5 weekly

Istanbul – Rome 7 weekly

Istanbul – Rostov-on-Don 6 weekly

Istanbul – St. Petersburg 6-8 weekly

Istanbul – Salzburg 2-3 weekly

Istanbul – Sarajevo 7 weekly

Istanbul – Skopje 5 weekly

Istanbul – Sochi 2-3 weekly

Istanbul – Sofia 5 weekly

Istanbul – Stockholm Arlanda 5-6 weekly

Istanbul – Stuttgart 6-8 weekly

Istanbul – Toulouse 3 weekly

Istanbul – Valencia 3-4 weekly

Istanbul – Venice 2-4 weekly

Istanbul – Vienna 8-9 weekly

Istanbul – Warsaw 3-4 weekly

Istanbul – Zagreb 4 weekly

Istanbul – Zaporizhia 3 weekly

Istanbul – Zurich 10 weekly

Izmir – Berlin Tegel 1 weekly (until 12SEP20)

Kayseri – Stuttgart 1 weekly (until 18SEP20)

Trabzon – Stuttgart 2 weekly