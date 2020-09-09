LATAM Airlines Group Sep 2020 International operations as of 06SEP20

By Jim Liu

LATAM Airlines Group during the month of September 2020 schedules following International routes, based on OAG schedules as of 06SEP20. Additional changes remain highly possible.

LATAM Brasil
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Frankfurt 2 weekly A350-900XWB
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Lima eff 15SEP20 10 weekly A320/767/777
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Lisbon 3 weekly 767
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – London Heathrow 3 weekly 777-300ER
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Madrid 2 weekly A350-900XWB (3 weekly from 18SEP20)
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Miami 2 weekly 777-300ER (4 weekly from 14SEP20)
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Montevideo 1 weekly A320

LATAM Chile
Santiago de Chile – Los Angeles eff 11SEP20 2 weekly 787-8
Santiago de Chile – Lima eff 15SEP20 10 weekly A320/787-9
Santiago de Chile – Madrid 3 weekly 787-8
Santiago de Chile – Miami 8 weekly 787-9
Santiago de Chile – Montevideo 1 weekly A320
Santiago de Chile – New York JFK 2 weekly 787-8
Santiago de Chile – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 4 weekly A320
Santiago de Chile – Sao Paulo Guarulhos – New York JFK 2 weekly 787-8

LATAM Peru
Lima – Mexico City eff 18SEP20 3 weekly 767
Lima – Miami eff 16SEP20 1 daily 767