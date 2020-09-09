LATAM Airlines Group Sep 2020 International operations as of 06SEP20

LATAM Airlines Group during the month of September 2020 schedules following International routes, based on OAG schedules as of 06SEP20. Additional changes remain highly possible.

LATAM Brasil

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Frankfurt 2 weekly A350-900XWB

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Lima eff 15SEP20 10 weekly A320/767/777

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Lisbon 3 weekly 767

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – London Heathrow 3 weekly 777-300ER

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Madrid 2 weekly A350-900XWB (3 weekly from 18SEP20)

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Miami 2 weekly 777-300ER (4 weekly from 14SEP20)

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Montevideo 1 weekly A320



LATAM Chile

Santiago de Chile – Los Angeles eff 11SEP20 2 weekly 787-8

Santiago de Chile – Lima eff 15SEP20 10 weekly A320/787-9

Santiago de Chile – Madrid 3 weekly 787-8

Santiago de Chile – Miami 8 weekly 787-9

Santiago de Chile – Montevideo 1 weekly A320

Santiago de Chile – New York JFK 2 weekly 787-8

Santiago de Chile – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 4 weekly A320

Santiago de Chile – Sao Paulo Guarulhos – New York JFK 2 weekly 787-8



LATAM Peru

Lima – Mexico City eff 18SEP20 3 weekly 767

Lima – Miami eff 16SEP20 1 daily 767