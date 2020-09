airmalta W20 Network changes as of 06SEP20

airmalta in recent schedule update filed preliminary schedule for winter 2020/21 season, effective from 25OCT20. As of 06SEP20, following routes has been removed in winter 2020/21 season.



Malta – Cairo

Malta – Casablanca

Malta – London Gatwick (service to resume from 28MAR21)



Planned operation for winter 2020/21 season as follows. Frequency comparison is based on OAG schedules as of 06SEP20 vs 12JUL20.



Malta – Amsterdam 4 weekly

Malta – Berlin 2 weekly

Malta – Brussels Reduce from 8 to 5 weekly

Malta – Catania Reduce 12 to 8 weekly

Malta – Dusseldorf 2 weekly

Malta – Frankfurt Reduce from 11 to 5 weekly

Malta – Kyiv Borispil 1 weekly

Malta – Lisbon 2 weekly

Malta – London Heathrow Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

Malta – Lyon Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Malta – Madrid 2 weekly

Malta – Milan Linate Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Malta – Moscow Sheremetyevo 2 weekly

Malta – Munich Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Malta – Palermo Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Malta – Paris CDG Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Malta – Paris Orly 4 weekly

Malta – Prague 2 weekly

Malta – Rome Reduce from 14 to 8 weekly

Malta – Tel Aviv Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Malta – Tunis 2 weekly

Malta – Vienna Reduce from 8 to 6 weekly

Malta – Zurich Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

During the period of 25OCT20 – 27MAR21, the airline schedules 1937 flight departures from Malta, instead of 3018 flights departures on regular basis (excluding charters). Additional changes remain highly possible.