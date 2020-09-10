Cebu Pacific Sep/Oct 2020 International operations as of 09SEP20

Cebu Pacific as of Wednesday (09SEP20) updated planned International service for the month of September, while releasing planned Dubai operation in October 2020. Latest adjustment as follows.



Due to various travel restrictions, passenger traffic rights is not available on certain direction on selected routes.



Manila – Dubai 2 weekly (3 weekly from 01OCT20)

Manila – Nagoya 1 weekly

Manila – Osaka Kansai 1 weekly

Manila – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly

Manila – Singapore 2 weekly

Manila – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly