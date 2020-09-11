Iranian carrier Mahan Air in October 2020 plans to offer service to Denmark, with the scheduling of Tehran Imam Khomeini – Copenhagen nonstop flight. Airbus A340-300 currently scheduled to operate on 15OCT20, 18OCT20 and 22OCT20.
W5130 IKA0530 – 0925CPH 343 47
W5131 CPH1105 – 1720IKA 343 47
Schedule on/after 25OCT20 is currently pending.
Mahan Air plans Copenhagen service from mid-Oct 2020
Posted
