EGYPTAIR later this week plans one-time charter service to Colombia, on board Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, where the airline operates Cairo – Bogota – Casablanca routing, based on the airline’s listing. Planned operation as follows.
MS3090 CAI2325 – 0705+1BOG 789 19SEP20 (7166 miles)
MS3091 BOG1800 – 1025+1CMN 789 21SEP20 (5062 miles)
EGYPTAIR schedules one-time Colombia charter in late-Sep 2020
