China Southern adds ARJ21 Shanghai – Shantou service from mid-Sep 2020

China Southern over the weekend launched ARJ21-700 aircraft service on Shanghai Pu Dong – Shantou (Jieyang Chaoshan) route. The ARJ21-700 operates on 1 of 2 daily flights, from 12SEP20.
CZ2308 PVG1515 – 1725SWA ARJ D
CZ3854 PVG2205 – 0030+1SWA 738 D
CZ2307 SWA1135 – 1340PVG ARJ D
CZ3853 SWA1850 – 2100PVG 738 D
