Air Antwerp resumes scheduled operation in mid-Sep 2020

Air Antwerp yesterday resumed scheduled operation, operating with reduced frequencies on Antwerp – London City route. From 14SEP20 to 24OCT20, the airline’s Fokker 50 aircraft serves this route 4 times weekly.

WP140 ANR1740 – 1750LCY F50 x236
WP141 LCY1820 – 2020ANR F50 x236


