Singapore Airlines NW20/NS21 Network adjustment as of 14SEP20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Singapore Airlines in latest schedule update filed network changes. Following routing has been removed for all dates, as of 14SEP20.

Singapore – Dusseldorf
Singapore – Melbourne – Wellington (Melbourne – Wellington sector cancelled)
Singapore – Moscow Domodedovo – Stockholm Arlanda (Moscow – Stockholm sector cancelled)
Singapore – Sapporo New Chitose (Seasonal service in December cancelled)
Singapore – Sydney – Canberra – Singapore (Canberra cancelled)

Selected routes are showing schedules available on/after 28MAR21 for Northern summer season, however reservation is not available. Additional changes to be filed in the next few weeks.

Overall service reductions, upon full frequency resumption:
Singapore – Brisbane Reduce from 4 to 3 daily
Singapore – Melbourne Reduce from 33 to 28 weekly (Due to Melbourne – Wellington sector cancellations)
Singapore – Sydney Reduce from 35 to 28 weekly (Due to Sydney – Canberra sector cancellations)