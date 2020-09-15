Singapore Airlines NW20/NS21 Network adjustment as of 14SEP20

Singapore Airlines in latest schedule update filed network changes. Following routing has been removed for all dates, as of 14SEP20.



Singapore – Dusseldorf

Singapore – Melbourne – Wellington (Melbourne – Wellington sector cancelled)

Singapore – Moscow Domodedovo – Stockholm Arlanda (Moscow – Stockholm sector cancelled)

Singapore – Sapporo New Chitose (Seasonal service in December cancelled)

Singapore – Sydney – Canberra – Singapore (Canberra cancelled)



Selected routes are showing schedules available on/after 28MAR21 for Northern summer season, however reservation is not available. Additional changes to be filed in the next few weeks.



Overall service reductions, upon full frequency resumption:

Singapore – Brisbane Reduce from 4 to 3 daily

Singapore – Melbourne Reduce from 33 to 28 weekly (Due to Melbourne – Wellington sector cancellations)

Singapore – Sydney Reduce from 35 to 28 weekly (Due to Sydney – Canberra sector cancellations)