LEVEL resumes limited Buenos Aires service in Sep/Oct 2020

LEVEL in the GDS inventory update recently opened reservation for Barcelona – Buenos Aires Ezeiza route, as the airline schedules 8 round-trip flights between 16SEP20 and 24OCT20. From Barcelona, service departs on following dates (Buenos Aires departs the following day): 16SEP20 / 22SEP20 / 27SEP20 / 04OCT20 / 09OCT20 / 13OCT20 / 18OCT20 / 23OCT20.



Note reservation is currently not fully listed on LEVEL’s website, but available for reservation in the GDS under Iberia’s IB-coded flight numbers. As travel restrictions remain in effect, certain limitation on bookings may apply.



IB2601 BCN0130 – 1000EZE 332

IB2602 EZE1145 – 0525+1BCN 332



Service operates as IB2609/2610 on 16-17SEP20.



