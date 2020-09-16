AirCalin NW20 operations as of 15SEP20

By Jim Liu

AirCalin in recent schedule update filed changes to Northern winter 2020/21 season, between 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Due to ongoing travel restrictions, the airline has removed schedule listing except Futuna, Nadi, Tokyo and Wallis Island. Following flights available for reservation between 25OCT20 and 27MAR21, however certain service may see booking limitations.

Noumea – Nadi – Wallis Island 1 weekly available for reservation for Wallis Island only. Nadi available for reservation from 09JAN21
Noumea – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly (Reduced from 7 weekly)
Noumea – Wallis Island 2 weekly available for reservation
Wallis Island – Futuna Various frequencies

Except service to Futuna, Airlineroute earlier this month reported all service except routes listed above were no longer available for reservation. Latest update sees the removal of operational schedule. The airline continues to list operational schedule for Noumea – Sydney route, however reservation is not available until 28MAR21.

