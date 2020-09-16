Emirates resumes A380 Moscow service in Sep/Oct 2020

Emirates starting this week is resuming Airbus A380 service on Dubai – Moscow Domodedovo route, replacing Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The airline resumed Moscow service with the 777 on 12SEP20. From 18SEP20 to 24OCT20, the carrier’s twice weekly flights will be operated by the Super Jumbo.



EK133 DXB1010 – 1425DME 388 5

EK131 DXB1615 – 2030DME 388 6



EK134 DME1735 – 2335DXB 388 5

EK132 DME2320 – 0530+1DXB 388 6



Current winter 2020/21 schedule sees Boeing 777-300ER operating Moscow service once daily, between 25OCT20 and 27MAR21.