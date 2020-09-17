Air Seychelles Oct 2020 International operations as of 16SEP20

Air Seychelles at the end of September 2020 intends to resume scheduled International operation. Based on current listing, the airline plans to resume Mahe Island – Tel Aviv route, as early as 30SEP20. Between 30SEP20 and 24OCT20, the airline schedules twice weekly flights, with Airbus A320neo aircraft.



Further changes remain likely.



HM022 SEZ1700 – 2220TLV 32N 1

HM022 SEZ1730 – 2250TLV 32N 3



HM021 TLV0005 – 0725SEZ 32N 3

HM021 TLV0025 – 0745SEZ 32N 4



Extra flight also scheduled from Mahe Island on 03OCT20 as HM1024, from Tel Aviv on 11OCT20 as HM1021.