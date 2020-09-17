Ethiopian Airlines plans South Africa service resumption in Oct 2020

Ethiopian Airlines in October 2020 plans to resume service to South Africa, where it will once again operate Johannesburg and Cape Town service.



Additional changes remain highly possible.



Addis Ababa – Cape Town eff 01OCT20 1 daily A350-900XWB

Addis Ababa – Johannesburg eff 01OCT20 1 daily 777-200LR/787-9 (2nd daily flight to be resumed by 25OCT20)