Eurowings in summer 2021 season plans to introduce 3 European routes from Munich, on board Airbus A319. Planned new routes include the following.
Munich – Larnaca eff 29MAR21 2 weekly A319
EW1928 MUC0550 – 1010LCA 319 1
EW1928 MUC1520 – 1940LCA 319 5
EW1929 LCA1050 – 1335MUC 319 1
EW1929 LCA2020 – 2305MUC 319 5
Munich – Preveza eff 07MAY21 1 weekly A319
EW1736 MUC0550 – 0855PVK 319 5
EW1737 PVK0935 – 1055MUC 319 5
Munich – Tirana eff 30MAR21 2 weekly A319
EW1960 MUC0550 – 0735TIA 319 5
EW1960 MUC1850 – 2035TIA 319 2
EW1961 TIA0815 – 1005MUC 319 4
EW1961 TIA2115 – 2305MUC 319 2
Eurowings S21 Munich network additions as of 16SEP20
