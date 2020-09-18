Juneyao Airlines from mid-October 2020 plans to restore 2nd weekly flight to Helsinki, as the carrier plans to operate Zhengzhou – Helsinki routing. Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operates this route once a week from 12OCT20. Schedule is currently updated until 24OCT20.
HO1665 CGO0155 – 0610HEL 789 1
HO1666 HEL2030 – 1000+1CGO 789 1
Juneyao Airlines adds Zhengzhou – Helsinki service in Oct 2020
Posted
Juneyao Airlines from mid-October 2020 plans to restore 2nd weekly flight to Helsinki, as the carrier plans to operate Zhengzhou – Helsinki routing. Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operates this route once a week from 12OCT20. Schedule is currently updated until 24OCT20.