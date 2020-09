Air Arabia Abu Dhabi adds Cairo in late-Sep 2020; Kabul revised to 4Q20

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi starting next week is launching Abu Dhabi – Cairo route, its overall 3rd route to Egypt, 4th route overall. The airline plans to operate this route once a day, effective 24SEP20.



3L426 AUH2120 – 2240CAI 320 D

3L427 CAI2320 – 0445+1AUH 320 D

Separately, the airline has filed revised launch date for Abu Dhabi – Kabul service. Previously scheduled to commence on 07AUG20, this route will now begin on 25OCT20, with 3 weekly flights offered.