HiSky closes reservations for Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Moldova-based startup carrier HiSky this month filed additional changes to its booking system. As of 18SEP20, planned service in October is no longer available for reservation. The airline previously scheduled following routes in October, until 24OCT20.

Chisinau – Dublin eff 03OCT20 2 weekly
Chisinau – London Stansted eff 02OCT20 3 weekly
Chisinau – Paris Beauvais eff 03OCT20 2 weekly


