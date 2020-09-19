Emirates NW20 Operation changes as of 18SEP20

Emirates this past week filed additional changes to its planned operation for entire Northern winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 – 27MAR21. Planned changes as of 18SEP20 as follows.



Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation and passenger traffic rights on certain directions. Selected routes may continue to see capacity restriction and reservation may be limited. Additional changes remains possible.



Dubai – Abuja Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Accra – Abidjan Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Adelaide 1 daily service cancelled permanently

Dubai – Addis Ababa Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Ahmedabad Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly, 777-200LR operating

Dubai – Algiers Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 4 weekly from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Amman Reduce from 21 to 10 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 14 weekly)

Dubai – Amsterdam Reduce from 19 weekly A380/777-300ER to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 7 weekly, 777-300ER replaces A380

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly, A380 operating (Previous plan: 12 weekly)



Dubai – Athens 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Athens – Newark eff 02DEC20 Athens – Newark sector resumes, reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Auckland eff 03JAN21 Nonstop sector service resumption, reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Baghdad 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Bahrain Reduce from 4 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Bangalore Reduce from 24 to 14 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Bangkok eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, nonstop terminator service reduces from 3 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Bangkok – Hong Kong 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 777-300ER replaces A380, 1 daily

Dubai – Bangkok – Phnom Penh 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled

Dubai – Barcelona Nonstop terminator sector 14 weekly A380/777-300ER to 3 weekly 777-300ER (7 weekly from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Barcelona – Mexico City eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER (reservation remains available as of 18SEP20)

Dubai – Basra 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Beijing Capital eff 01JAN21 Service resumption, reduce from 2 to 1 daily. A380 operating

Dubai – Beirut Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Birmingham Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER (Previous plan: 7 weekly from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Bologna Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Boston Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly (6 weekly from 02DEC20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Brisbane Reduce from 14 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Brussels Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating (previous plan: 7 weekly from 27NOV20)

Dubai – Budapest Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly (4 weekly from 01DEC20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Cairo Reduce from 25 weekly to following, 777-300ER/A380 operating (A380 operates 4 weekly)

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 17 weekly

eff 01DEC20 21 weekly



Dubai – Cape Town Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly (7 weekly from 01DEC20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Casablanca Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 02DEC20; Previous plan: 5 weekly for entire Northern winter season)

Dubai – Cebu – Clark – Dubai 1 daily 777-300ER

Dubai – Chennai Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Chicago O’Hare Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 6 weekly from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Colombo Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly instead of 8 (14 weekly from 01FEB20). 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Conakry – Dakar – Dubai Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating (1 of 2 weekly operates in opposite direction)

Dubai – Copenhagen Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 5 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Dallas/Ft. Worth Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly (6 weekly from 01DEC20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Dammam Reduce from 4 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 2 daily until 31DEC20)

Dubai – Dar es Salaam Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 5 weekly from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Delhi Reduce from 4 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 3 daily from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Denpasar eff 02JAN21 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Denpasar – Auckland Service cancelled in NW20. Denpasar – Auckland sector remains cancelled in NS21

Dubai – Dhaka Reduce from 28 to 10 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 14 weekly until 30NOV20, 21 from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Dublin Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly (7 weekly from 01DEC20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Durban Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Dusseldorf Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to 5 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Edinburgh eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

Dubai – Entebbe Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 4 weekly until 30NOV20, 5 from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Fort Lauderdale 4 weekly service cancelled permanently

Dubai – Frankfurt Reduce from 21 weekly A380/777-300ER to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 12 weekly 777-300ER

eff 01DEC20 14 weekly A380/777-300ER (A380 operates 2 weekly)



Dubai – Geneva Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly (5 weekly from 01DEC20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Glasgow Reduce from 14 weekly A380/777-300ER to 4 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Guangzhou 1 daily A380

Dubai – Hamburg Reduce from 14 weekly A380/777-300ER to 4 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Hanoi Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 4 weekly from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Ho Chi Minh City Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Hong Kong eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Houston Reduce from 7 weekly 777-300ER to 3 weekly -200LR (Previous plan: 5 weekly from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Hyderabad Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Islamabad 10 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Istanbul eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, 11 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen 1 daily service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce to 4 weekly)

Dubai – Jakarta Reduce from 14 to 6 weekly (10 weekly from 01DEC20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Jeddah Reduce from 3 daily A380 to 1 daily 777-300ER (2 daily from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Johannesburg Reduce from 28 weekly 777-300ER/A380 to 5 weekly 777-300ER (Previous plan: 1 daily until 30NOV20, 2 daily from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Kabul 1 daily 777-300ER

Dubai – Karachi Reduce from 5 to 3 daily (4 daily from 01DEC20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Khartoum Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Kochi 2 daily 777-200LR/-300ER

Dubai – Kolkata Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 21 weekly A380 to 5 weekly 777-300ER (Previous plan: 8 weekly from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Kuala Lumpur – Auckland 4 weekly 777-300ER until 31DEC20. Previously this routing was scheduled to operate until 27MAR21 (No traffic rights for Kuala Lumpur on EK448/449)

Dubai – Kuwait City Reduce from 6 to 2 daily (3 daily from 01DEC20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Lagos Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly (5 weekly from 03FEB21 instead of 7), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Lahore 10 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Larnaca – Malta Larnaca – Malta sector cancelled permanently. Dubai – Larnaca sector reduced from 7 to 4 weekly for entire winter season

Dubai – Lisbon Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly (5 weekly from 02DEC20 instead of 7), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – London Gatwick Reduce from 3 daily A380 to 1 daily 777-300ER

Dubai – London Heathrow Reduce from 6 to 4 daily. 777-300ER/A380 operating. A380 to operate following flights:

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 EK003/004, EK001/002

eff 01DEC20 EK003/004, EK001/002, EK007/008



Dubai – London Stansted eff 02DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 14 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Overall service for London reduced from 77 weekly (11 daily) to 35 weekly in November, 40 weekly from 01DEC20.



Dubai – Los Angeles Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER (Previous plan: 5 weekly from 02DEC20)

Dubai – Luanda Reduce from 7 weekly 777-300ER to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 2 weekly 777-300ER

eff 01DEC20 3 weekly 777-200LR



Dubai – Lusaka – Harare Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Lyon eff 02DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Madinah 2 daily service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce to 4 weekly)

Dubai – Madrid Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER (Previous plan: 6 weekly from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Mahe Island Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 7 from 26NOV20)

Dubai – Male Nonstop terminator service reduces from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Male – Colombo 1 daily service cancelled in NW20

Dubai – Manchester Reduce from 21 weekly A380 to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 8 weekly 777-300ER (Previous plan: 6 weekly)

eff 01DEC20 14 weekly 777-300ER/A380 (A380 operates 11 weekly)



Dubai – Manila Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly (14 weekly from 01DEC20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Mauritius Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly 777-300ER (EK703/704)

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly A380 (EK701/702)



Dubai – Melbourne Nonstop terminator service reduces from 14 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Milan Malpensa

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 EK205/206 operating, 7 weekly 777-300ER

eff 01DEC20 EK091/092 reduces from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER replaces A380 (Overall Milan service reduces from 21 to 11 weekly)



Dubai – Milan Malpensa – New York JFK (EK205/206) eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, 5 of 7 weekly operated by 777-200LR, instead of -300ER

Dubai – Moscow Domodedovo Reduce from 14 to 2 weekly, A380 operating

Dubai – Mumbai Reduce from 5 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating (A380 removed in W20. Previous plan: 3 daily from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Munich Reduce from 21 weekly A380 to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly 777-300ER

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly 777-300ER/A380 (A380 operates 3 weekly)



Dubai – Muscat Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Newark 1 daily nonstop service cancelled permanently (Previously to resume from 28MAR21)

Dubai – Newcastle eff 02DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – New York JFK Nonstop sector reduces from 2 daily A380 to 1 daily 777-300ER

Dubai – Nice eff 02DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-300ER (Previous plan: 4 weekly)

Dubai – Orlando Service cancelled until 01JUN21

Dubai – Osaka Kansai Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Oslo Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Paris CDG Reduce from 3 to 2 daily. EK075/076 777-300ER replaces A380

Dubai – Perth Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 2 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Peshawar 5 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Phuket Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Originally scheduled as 14 weekly from 01DEC20, part of routing seasonal increase)

Dubai – Porto 4 weekly service cancelled in NW20

Dubai – Prague Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-300ER (Previous plan: 5 weekly from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 4 weekly 777-300ER service cancelled permanently

Dubai – Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Santiago de Chile 3 weekly 777-300ER service cancelled permanently

Dubai – Riyadh Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Rome Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-300ER (7 weekly from 01DEC20)

Dubai – St. Petersburg 1 daily 777-300ER

Dubai – San Francisco Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-200LR (5 weekly from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Sao Paulo Guarulhos Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-300ER (4 weekly from 27JAN21; Previous plan: 4 weekly from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Seattle eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 weekly 777-300ER to 3 weekly -200LR (Previous plan: 6 weekly from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 6 weekly 777-300ER (Previous plan: 5 weekly until late-Jan 2021)

Dubai – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Sialkot 7 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Singapore Nonstop terminator service reduces from 21 weekly A380/777-300ER to 5 weekly 777-300ER (Previous plan: 8 weekly from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Singapore – Melbourne 1 daily service remains closed for reservation (Previously reported)

Dubai – Stockholm Arlanda Reduce from 7 weekly to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Originally scheduled as 11 weekly from 02DEC20, part of routine seasonal increase)

Dubai – Sydney 25OCT20 – 29NOV20 Nonstop terminator service reduces from 7 to 4 weekly. 777-300ER replaces A380 for entire Northern winter season

Dubai – Sydney – Christchurch 1 daily 777-300ER, replacing A380

Dubai – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Tehran Imam Khomeini Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Thiruvananthapuram 7 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Tokyo Haneda 7 weekly 777-200LR/-300ER

Dubai – Tokyo Narita 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly. 777-300ER replaces A380 for entire winter season

Dubai – Toronto 5 weekly 777-300ER, replacing A380

Dubai – Tunis Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Venice Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Vienna Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER (Previous plan: 5 weekly from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Warsaw Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Washington Dulles Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER (Previous plan: 5 weekly from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Zurich Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to 5 weekly 777-300ER