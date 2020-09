Delta resumes Los Angeles – Palm Springs service from Nov 2020

Delta on Saturday (19SEP20) opened reservation for Los Angeles – Palm Springs service, on board Skywest Embraer E175 aircraft. This route will be served once a day from 20NOV20.



DL3812 LAX1945 – 2035PSP E7W D

DL3795 PSP0715 – 0808LAX E7W D



Delta previously served this route until April 1999 as Delta Connection. In 2000s, Delta offered this route via codeshare partnership with American Eagle. Reported earlier this week on Airlineroute, Boutique Air is also launching this route starting 01OCT20. United currently operates Los Angeles – Palm Springs with Skywest CRJ200 aircraft once a day.