Taban Air adds regular Tehran – Yerevan service from late-Sep 2020

Iranian carrier Taban Air this week plans to commence regular scheduled service on Tehran Imam Khomeini – Yerevan route, on board MD88 aircraft. Based on OAG schedules, the airline plans to operate 1 weekly flight on Fridays, effective 25SEP20.
HH7201 IKA2000 – 2200EVN M88 5
HH7202 EVN0001 – 0100IKA M88 6
