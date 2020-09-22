Taban Air adds regular Tehran – Yerevan service from late-Sep 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Iranian carrier Taban Air this week plans to commence regular scheduled service on Tehran Imam Khomeini – Yerevan route, on board MD88 aircraft. Based on OAG schedules, the airline plans to operate 1 weekly flight on Fridays, effective 25SEP20.

HH7201 IKA2000 – 2200EVN M88 5
HH7202 EVN0001 – 0100IKA M88 6

Share this article

Routes Reconnected Sponsorship Brochure

Our brand new hybrid event will provide you with bespoke opportunities to showcase your organisation's innovative recovery strategy.

Download Brochure

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.