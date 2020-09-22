Swoop intends to add Toronto – Varadero route in Feb 2021

Canadian carrier Swoop in the first quarter of 2021 intends to offer Toronto – Varadero route, based on schedule listing in the OAG as of 20SEP20. The airline intends to operate this route 5 times weekly with Boeing 737-800, effective from 12FEB21. Reservation is not available on the airline’s website for the moment.



WO652 YYZ1000 – 1344VRA 7S8 x23

WO653 VRA1444 – 1814YYZ 7S8 x23