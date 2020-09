KLM Nov 2020 European network operation changes as of 20SEP20

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines since earlier this month gradually filed European schedule for November 2020. Based on OAG schedules listing, the Skyteam member reduces from 1934 weekly departures (as of 23AUG20) from Amsterdam to 1109 (as of 20SEP20). For the moment KLM is displaying additional flights restoration from 22/23NOV20, as it shows 1441 weekly departures for the week of 22NOV20.



Additional changes expected in the next few weeks.



Amsterdam – Aalborg Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly (20 weekly from week of 22NOV20)

Amsterdam – Aberdeen Reduce from 31 to 21 weekly (26)

Amsterdam – Alesund Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Amsterdam – Alicante eff 28NOV20 1 weekly (Previously not listed as of 23AUG20)

Amsterdam – Athens Reduce from 14 to 12 weekly

Amsterdam – Barcelona Reduce from 34 to 21 weekly

Amsterdam – Basel/Mulhouse Reduce from 20 to 14 weekly

Amsterdam – Belfast City 6 weekly (Increase to 7 weekly)

Amsterdam – Bergen Reduce from 28 to 14 weekly (20)

Amsterdam – Berlin Reduce from 42 to 28 weekly (34)

Amsterdam – Bilbao Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Billund Reduce from 35 to 28 weekly

Amsterdam – Birmingham Reduce from 28 to 21 weekly

Amsterdam – Bologna Reduce from 23 to 14 weekly (19)

Amsterdam – Bordeaux Reduce from 20 to 14 weekly (17)

Amsterdam – Bremen Reduce from 20 to 7 weekly (13)

Amsterdam – Bristol Reduce from 27 to 14 weekly (20)

Amsterdam – Brussels Reduce from 28 to 14 weekly (20)

Amsterdam – Bucharest Reduce from 14 to 12 weekly

Amsterdam – Budapest Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly (20)

Amsterdam – Cardiff Reduce from 20 to 6 weekly (14)

Amsterdam – Copenhagen Reduce from 48 to 28 weekly (34)

Amsterdam – Cork Reduce from 14 to 6 weekly (7)

Amsterdam – Dresden Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly (6)

Amsterdam – Dublin Reduce from 28 to 14 weekly (26)

Amsterdam – Dusseldorf Reduce from 35 to 21 weekly

Amsterdam – Edinburgh Reduce from 28 to 14 weekly (20)

Amsterdam – Florence Reduce from 14 to 12 weekly

Amsterdam – Frankfurt Reduce from 40 to 21 weekly (26)

Amsterdam – Gdansk Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly (18)

Amsterdam – Geneva Reduce from 42 to 21 weekly (31)

Amsterdam – Genoa Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Amsterdam – Glasgow Reduce from 27 to 14 weekly (20)

Amsterdam – Gothenburg Reduce from 35 to 20 weekly (26)

Amsterdam – Graz Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly

Amsterdam – Hamburg Reduce from 28 to 21 weekly (27)

Amsterdam – Hannover Reduce from 28 to 7 weekly (19)

Amsterdam – Helsinki Reduce from 27 to 14 weekly (20)

Amsterdam – Humberside Reduce from 20 to 4 weekly (7)

Amsterdam – Inverness Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Amsterdam – Istanbul 7 weekly (Reduce to 6 weekly)

Amsterdam – Krakow Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly (19)

Amsterdam – Kristiansand Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly (11)

Amsterdam – Kyiv Borispil Increase from 7 to 12 weekly

Amsterdam – Leeds/Bradford Reduce from 20 to 7 weekly (13)

Amsterdam – Linkoping Reduce from 20 to 7 weekly (12)

Amsterdam – Lisbon Reduce from 14 to 12 weekly

Amsterdam – London City Reduce from 51 to 12 weekly (33)

Amsterdam – London Heathrow Reduce from 72 to 26 weekly (44)

Amsterdam – Luxembourg Reduce from 27 to 14 weekly (19)

Amsterdam – Lyon Reduce from 27 to 14 weekly (20)

Amsterdam – Madrid Reduce from 34 to 21 weekly (26)

Amsterdam – Malaga 2 weekly (Previously not listed as of 23AUG20)

Amsterdam – Manchester Reduce from 35 to 27 weekly (33)

Amsterdam – Milan Linate Service cancelled (Previously listed as 8 weekly)

Amsterdam – Milan Malpensa Reduce from 26 to 19 weekly

Amsterdam – Montpellier Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly

Amsterdam – Moscow Sheremetyevo Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly (11)

Amsterdam – Munich Reduce from 41 to 28 weekly (33)

Amsterdam – Newcastle Reduce from 28 to 14 weekly (20)

Amsterdam – Nice Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly (17)

Amsterdam – Norwich Reduce from 20 to 7 weekly (12)

Amsterdam – Nuremberg Reduce from 20 to 14 weekly (19)

Amsterdam – Oslo Reduce from 34 to 21 weekly (32)

Amsterdam – Paris CDG Reduce from 42 to 21 weekly (27)

Amsterdam – Porto 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Poznan Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Amsterdam – Prague Reduce from 28 to 14 weekly (19)

Amsterdam – Rome Reduce from 35 to 21 weekly (26)

Amsterdam – St. Petersburg Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

Amsterdam – Sandefjord eff 23NOV20 7 weekly (service resumption, reduced from 13)

Amsterdam – Southampton Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly (7)

Amsterdam – Stavanger Reduce from 28 to 14 weekly (25)

Amsterdam – Stockholm Arlanda Reduce from 39 to 27 weekly (32)

Amsterdam – Stuttgart Reduce from 33 to 20 weekly (26)

Amsterdam – Teesside Reduce from 18 to 4 weekly (7)

Amsterdam – Toulouse Reduce from 20 to 14 weekly (17)

Amsterdam – Trondheim Reduce 14 to 7 weekly (11)

Amsterdam – Turin Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Valencia Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly (12)

Amsterdam – Vaxjo Service cancelled (Previously listed as 5 weekly)

Amsterdam – Venice Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly (19)

Amsterdam – Vienna Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly (19)

Amsterdam – Warsaw Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly (18)

Amsterdam – Wroclaw Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly

Amsterdam – Zagreb 6 weekly

Amsterdam – Zurich Reduce from 41 to 28 weekly (33)