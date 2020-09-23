Transavia France in winter 2020/21 season is launching domestic routes within France, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Planned operation from 02NOV20 includes the following.
Nantes – Marseille eff 02NOV20 10 weekly
Nantes – Montpellier eff 02NOV20 5 weekly
Nantes – Nice eff 02NOV20 4 weekly
Nantes – Toulouse eff 02NOV20 10 weekly
Paris Orly – Biarritz eff 02NOV20 18 weekly
Transavia France adds new domestic routes from Nov 2020
