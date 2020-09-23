Qatar Airways Cargo adds new European sectors ex-London Heathrow in Sep 2020

Qatar Airways Cargo earlier this month introduced various new routing for service to Europe, including new sectors from London to Dublin, Oslo and Stockholm. Planned operation based on OAG cargo schedules as follows.



Doha – London Heathrow – Dublin – Doha eff 01SEP20 1 weekly 777-300ER

QR8864 DOH0700 – 1215LHR 77W 2

QR8865 LHR1345 – 1505DUB1635 – 0145+1DOH 77W 2



Doha – London Heathrow – Oslo – Doha eff 02SEP20 3 weekly 777-300ER

QR8864 DOH0305 – 0820LHR 77W 356

QR8865 LHR0945 – 1300OSL1430 – 2205DOH 77W 356



Doha – London Heathrow – Stockholm Arlanda – Doha eff 03SEP20 2 weekly 777-300ER

QR8864 DOH0520 – 1035LHR 77W 47

QR8865 LHR1205 – 1530ARN1700 – 0015+1DOH 77W 47



The airline also operates Doha – London Heathrow terminator service, up to 10 weekly with A330 Freighter, 777 Freighter and 777-300ER, plus 2 weekly Doha – London Heathrow – Basel/Mulhouse – Doha routing.