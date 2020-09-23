Air France opens AF1134/07NOV20 booking to Berlin Tegel; Summer 1960 Berlin schedule

Air France in this week’s schedule update opened reservation for AF1134 Paris CDG – Berlin Tegel (TXL) service on 07NOV20, one of the final scheduled flights arriving Berlin Tegel. Previously the Skyteam member only lists AF1134 available for reservation until 06NOV20. According to report by aeroTELEGRAPH on 17SEP20, citing various sources, AF is set to operate the last flight arriving Tegel on 07NOV20.



AF1134 CDG2040 – 2225TXL 320 07NOV20





Based on schedule listing and available flights for reservation as of 22SEP20, Lufthansa’s overall last flight to Berlin Tegel is tentatively scheduled as LH1958 from Munich, arriving Tegel at 2230, 5 minutes later than scheduled Air France service.



LH1958 MUC2120 – 2230TXL 320 07NOV20



On 08NOV20, Air France lists one A319 flight from Berlin Tegel with following schedule, although reservation is not available:

AF1235 TXL1500 – 1650CDG 320 08NOV20







Previously reported on Airlineroute, the last departure from Berlin Tegel is tentatively scheduled with Eurowings' "Goodbye Tegel" Farewell flight, EW5239 departing Tegel 2250 on 07NOV20.



Due to airport changes, selected airlines will operate to both Berlin Tegel and Berlin Brandenburg (BER) Airport on 07NOV20. These carrier’s last flight of the day to Berlin will arrive at Berlin Brandenburg Airport:



SN2581 BRU2040 – 2200BER 319

LH202 FRA2115 – 2225BER 32Q

OS239 VIE2115 – 2230BER 320

IB3674 MAD1940 – 2245BER 32A (not available for reservation)

TP592 LIS1820 – 2250BER 319



As of 22SEP20, selected carriers continue to list Berlin Tegel service on/after 08NOV20: Royal Jordanian, Air Serbia, United, Icelandair, Finnair and LOT Polish Airlines. El Al Israel Airlines continue to list Berlin Schoenefeld on/after 08NOV20. Further schedule update will be filed in the next few weeks, including final confirmation of overall last commercial flights at Tegel.



Air France on 02JAN60 operated the first scheduled commercial flight to Berlin Tegel with Super Constellation aircraft. Based on OAG Worldwide Edition from May 1960 , AF in summer 1960 season operated Paris – Frankfurt – Berlin flights twice daily, 1 daily each with DC4 and Super Constellation aircraft.



AF758 PAR0920 – 1050FRA1135 – 1300BER G D

AF746 PAR1920 – 2035FRA2110 – 2210BER J D



AF747 BER0800 – 0900FRA1015 – 1120PAR J D

AF759 BER1810 – 1935FRA2020 – 2150PAR G D



G – Super Constellation

D – DC4



Summer 1960 season also saw AF operated following service at Berlin:

Berlin – Dusseldorf 1 daily Super Constellation

Berlin – Munich 2 daily Super Constellation