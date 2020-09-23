AnadoluJet W20 International operation changes as of 20SEP20

AnadoluJet earlier this month filed changes to International service at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen, from winter 2020/21 season. Based on schedule listing comparison 23AUG20 vs 20SEP20, planned service increase from 25OCT20 as follows.



Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Baghdad Increase from 3 to 7 weekly

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Berlin Increase from 4 to 7 weekly

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Dusseldorf Increase from 5 to 7 weekly

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Frankfurt Increase from 5 to 7 weekly

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – London Stansted Increase from 5 to 14 weekly

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Munich Increase from 5 to 7 weekly

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Stuttgart Increase from 5 to 7 weekly

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Tbilisi Increase from 5 to 7 weekly

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Vienna Increase from 4 to 7 weekly