AnadoluJet W20 International operation changes as of 20SEP20

By Jim Liu

AnadoluJet earlier this month filed changes to International service at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen, from winter 2020/21 season. Based on schedule listing comparison 23AUG20 vs 20SEP20, planned service increase from 25OCT20 as follows.

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Baghdad Increase from 3 to 7 weekly
Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Berlin Increase from 4 to 7 weekly
Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Dusseldorf Increase from 5 to 7 weekly
Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Frankfurt Increase from 5 to 7 weekly
Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – London Stansted Increase from 5 to 14 weekly
Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Munich Increase from 5 to 7 weekly
Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Stuttgart Increase from 5 to 7 weekly
Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Tbilisi Increase from 5 to 7 weekly
Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Vienna Increase from 4 to 7 weekly