SAS closes Faroe Islands bookings Oct 2020 - Mar 2021

SAS in recent schedule update is adjusting service to Faroe Islands, as the airline temporary converts Copenhagen – Vagar/Faroe Islands service to summer seasonal for 2020/21. As of 23SEP20, there are no flights scheduled for the period of 01OCT20 – 24OCT20, and reservation is closed for travelling between 25OCT20 – 27MAR21.



Previously listed schedule with A320neo aircraft during winter season as follows.



SK1777 CPH0855 – 1010FAE 32N 7

SK1777 CPH1100 – 1215FAE 32N x67



SK1778 FAE1100 – 1405CPH 32N 7

SK1778 FAE1305 – 1610CPH 32N x67