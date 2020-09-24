Air Arabia Abu Dhabi in October 2020 plans to launch service to Sudan, as the airline plans Abu Dhabi – Khartoum launch on 07OCT20. Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route 3 times weekly.
3L513 AUH1950 – 2200KRT 320 135
3L514 KRT2245 – 0445+1AUH 320 135
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi schedules Khartoum launch in Oct 2020
