Air France opens booking for final Berlin Tegel flight on 08NOV20

Air France in the last 2 hours opened reservation for Berlin Tegel – Paris CDG flight on Sunday 08NOV20, which will be the final commercial flight at Berlin Tegel Airport. A320 to operate AF1235 on 08NOV20.



Further changes, including last minute adjustment, remains highly possible.



AF1134 CDG2040 – 2225TXL 320 07NOV20

AF1235 TXL1500 – 1650CDG 320 08NOV20



Airlineroute yesterday reported AF's operational schedule to/from Berlin Tegel in 1960.



