Qatar Airways NW20 Singapore operation changes as of 24SEP20

Qatar Airways in this week’s schedule update filed changes to Doha – Singapore service, for Northern winter 2020/21 season. The oneWorld carrier currently schedules 2 daily flights, instead of 3, between 25OCT20 and 27MAR21. From 25OCT20 to 16DEC20, QR946/947 service to be operated by Airbus A350-900XWB, instead of 777-300ER.



Additional changes remain possible.



QR946 DOH0210 – 1455SIN 359 D

QR942 DOH2030 – 0915+1SIN 77W D



QR945 SIN0200 – 0530DOH 77W D

QR947 SIN2015 – 2345DOH 359 D