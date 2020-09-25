KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in recent schedule update extended Amsterdam – Cairo schedule into winter 2020/21 season, listed until 26MAR21. During winter season, the Skyteam member continues to operate this service twice weekly, with Boeing 777-200ER aircraft.
KL553 AMS1810 – 2330CAI 772 46
KL554 CAI0110 – 0455AMS 772 57
KLM extends Cairo service to March 2021
