Delta Air Lines in winter 2020/21 season plans to resume New York JFK – Los Cabos route, previously served until February 2019. From 19DEC20, Boeing 737-900ER aircraft to operate this route on daily basis.
DL1874 JFK0815 – 1235SJD 739 D
DL1874 SJD1355 – 2105JFK 739 D
Delta resumes New York – Los Cabos service from Dec 2020
Posted
Delta Air Lines in winter 2020/21 season plans to resume New York JFK – Los Cabos route, previously served until February 2019. From 19DEC20, Boeing 737-900ER aircraft to operate this route on daily basis.