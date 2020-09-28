Delta 4Q20 Canada operations as of 26SEP20

Delta in recent schedule update has extended reduced schedule to Canada until first week of December 2020, where the airline continues to operate 5 routes from Detroit, Minneapolis and Seattle. Planned operation for the period of 01OCT20 – 06DEC20 as follows, as of 26SEP20.



Schedules on/after 07DEC20 remains pending, and will see adjustments in the next few weeks.



Detroit – Montreal 1 daily CRJ900

Detroit – Toronto 2 daily CRJ700 (CRJ900 from 20NOV20)

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Calgary 3 weekly CRJ900 (1 daily from 20NOV20)

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Winnipeg 3 weekly CRJ900 (6 weekly from 20NOV20)

Seattle – Vancouver 1 daily E175