Uzbekistan Airways in October 2020 plans to restore 2nd weekly service on Tashkent – Bishkek route, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. The 2nd weekly flight operates on Thursdays, effective 01OCT20.
HY779 TAS0705 – 0915FRU 320 4
HY777 TAS1600 – 1810FRU 320 1
HY780 FRU1840 – 1900TAS 320 4
HY778 FRU1940 – 2000TAS 320 1
Uzbekistan Airways increases Bishkek service in Oct 2020
Posted
Uzbekistan Airways in October 2020 plans to restore 2nd weekly service on Tashkent – Bishkek route, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. The 2nd weekly flight operates on Thursdays, effective 01OCT20.