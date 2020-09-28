Uzbekistan Airways increases Bishkek service in Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Uzbekistan Airways in October 2020 plans to restore 2nd weekly service on Tashkent – Bishkek route, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. The 2nd weekly flight operates on Thursdays, effective 01OCT20.

HY779 TAS0705 – 0915FRU 320 4
HY777 TAS1600 – 1810FRU 320 1

HY780 FRU1840 – 1900TAS 320 4
HY778 FRU1940 – 2000TAS 320 1

