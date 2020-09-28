Qatar Airways in the last 24 hours filed changes to Northern winter 2020/21 operations for Australia, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Planned operation as of 0900GMT 28SEP20 as follows.
Doha – Melbourne 1 daily A350-1000XWB
Doha – Perth 4 weekly A350-1000XWB
Doha – Sydney 1 daily A350-1000XWB
Qatar Airways NW20 Australia operations as of 0900GMT 28SEP20
