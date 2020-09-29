Edelweiss Air files preliminary Muscat service from Nov 2020

Edelweiss Air from November 2020 intends to operate Zurich – Muscat nonstop service, on board Airbus A340-300 aircraft. The airline intends to operate 1 weekly flight (Day 5) from 06NOV20, increasing to 2 weekly (Day 57) from 20DEC20. Reservation remains unavailable as of 28SEP20, as Swiss continues to display Zurich – Dubai – Muscat routing.



WK046/LX8046 ZRH2130 – 0700+1MCT 343 57

WK047/LX8047 MCT0950 – 1410ZRH 343 16

In summer 2021 season, the airline would operate 2 weekly flights, increasing to 3 weekly during following period: 28MAR21 – 17MAY21, 07SEP21 – 27OCT21.