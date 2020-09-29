British Airways resumes London Heathrow – Bermuda service from late-March 2021

By Jim Liu

British Airways in summer 2021 season is adjusting service to Bermuda, as the airline moves Bermuda service back to London Heathrow, effective from 28MAR21. 4-class 777-200ER aircraft operates once a day on London Heathrow – Bermuda route, replacing London Gatwick. BA previously operated Bermuda service from London Heathrow until March 1989 (4 weekly L1011 on London Heathrow – Bermuda – Tampa route).

BA159 LHR1455 – 1825BDA 777 D
BA158 BDA2010 – 0655+1LHR 777 D