Air Algerie adds Chengdu service in Oct/Nov 2020

By Jim Liu

Air Algerie during the month of October and November 2020 plans to adjust service to China, which sees the carrier operates Algiers – Chengdu – Beijing Capital – Algiers triangle routing. A330-200 aircraft operates this route once weekly.

AH3060 ALG1135 – 0555+1CTU 332 4
AH3061 CTU0110 – 0410PEK0510 – 1040ALG 332 6