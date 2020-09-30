Air Algerie during the month of October and November 2020 plans to adjust service to China, which sees the carrier operates Algiers – Chengdu – Beijing Capital – Algiers triangle routing. A330-200 aircraft operates this route once weekly.
AH3060 ALG1135 – 0555+1CTU 332 4
AH3061 CTU0110 – 0410PEK0510 – 1040ALG 332 6
Air Algerie adds Chengdu service in Oct/Nov 2020
Air Algerie during the month of October and November 2020 plans to adjust service to China, which sees the carrier operates Algiers – Chengdu – Beijing Capital – Algiers triangle routing. A330-200 aircraft operates this route once weekly.