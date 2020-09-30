Air Cairo Oct 2020 International operations as of 27SEP20

Air Cairo during the month of October 2020 schedules following International service, based on OAG schedules as of 27SEP20. Additional changes remain highly possible.
Alexandria Borg el Arab – Jeddah 3 weekly
Assiut – Jeddah 3 weekly
Cairo – Jeddah 4 weekly
Cairo – Milan Malpensa 1 weekly
Cairo – Riyadh 1 weekly
Hurghada – Belgrade 5 weekly (3 weekly week of 18OCT20)
Hurghada – Prague 1 weekly
Sharm el Sheikh – Tbilisi 2 weekly
Sharm el Sheikh – Yerevan 2 weekly
Sohag – Jeddah 4 weekly
Sohag – Riyadh 1 weekly
