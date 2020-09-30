Air France NW20 Vietnam routing changes as of 29SEP20

Air France in Northern winter 2020/21 season is adjusting service to Vietnam, reflected in recent schedule and inventory update. As of 29SEP20, the Skyteam member schedules Paris CDG – Ho Chi Minh City – Bangkok – Paris CDG routing, instead of nonstop Paris CDG – Ho Chi Minh City terminator service, between 25OCT20 and 27MAR21.



Due to travel restrictions, only Ho Chi Minh City departure is available for booking at present time.



AF258 CDG2340 – 1745+1SGN 77W 6

AF253 SGN1940 – 2115BKK2245 – 0600+1CDG 77W 7