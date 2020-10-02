Aeroflot Russian Airlines yesterday (01OCT20) resumed service to The Czech Republic, initially operating twice weekly flights. Currently this route is scheduled with Boeing 737-800, until 24OCT20. Schedules on/after 25OCT20 is pending.
SU2012 SVO1010 – 1200PRG 73H 4
SU2024 SVO1745 – 1935PRG 73H 6
SU2013 PRG1250 – 1635SVO 73H 4
SU2025 PRG2030 – 0010+1SVO 73H 6
Aeroflot resumes Prague service in Oct 2020
Posted
