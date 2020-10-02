ProFlight Zambia has updated planned operation for the month of October 2020, featuring regular service resumption to Johannesburg (the airline previously operated Johannesburg service for repatriation purposes). Planned operation for the period of 01OCT20 – 24OCT20 as follows.
Lusaka – Johannesburg 5 weekly (6 weekly from 13OCT20)
Lusaka – Livingstone 3 weekly
Lusaka – Mfuwe 2 weekly
Lusaka – Ndola 11 weekly
Lusaka – Solwezi 2 weekly
ProFlight Zambia Oct 2020 operations as of 30SEP20
