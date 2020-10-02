ProFlight Zambia Oct 2020 operations as of 30SEP20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

ProFlight Zambia has updated planned operation for the month of October 2020, featuring regular service resumption to Johannesburg (the airline previously operated Johannesburg service for repatriation purposes). Planned operation for the period of 01OCT20 – 24OCT20 as follows.

Lusaka – Johannesburg 5 weekly (6 weekly from 13OCT20)
Lusaka – Livingstone 3 weekly
Lusaka – Mfuwe 2 weekly
Lusaka – Ndola 11 weekly
Lusaka – Solwezi 2 weekly

Share this article

Routes Reconnected Sponsorship Brochure

Our brand new hybrid event will provide you with bespoke opportunities to showcase your organisation's innovative recovery strategy.

Download Brochure

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.