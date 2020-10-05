Delta schedules A220-300 debut on 12NOV20

Delta Air Lines in previous week’s schedule update filed Airbus A220-300 service, scheduled to enter service on 10NOV20 (Previously not covered on Airlineroute). The service entry date has been revised during the weekend of 03OCT20’s schedule update, now scheduled on 12NOV20. Configuration of the A220-300 is J12Y118.



The airline also filed additional routes to be served by A220-300, including Sacramento and San Jose CA. Current A220-300 schedule is listed until 06DEC20 inclusive.



Salt Lake City – Austin eff 12NOV20 1 daily

Salt Lake City – Houston eff 12NOV20 1 daily (SLC to IAH from 12NOV20 to 19NOV20 operates as DL223)

Salt Lake City – Sacramento eff 25NOV20 1 daily

Salt Lake City – San Jose CA eff 20NOV20 1 daily



Separately, the airline’s planned A330-900neo debut on New York JFK – Amsterdam route also saw revision, now scheduled on 05DEC20 instead of 01DEC20.