Biman Bangladesh Airlines files Hong Kong schedule from mid-Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Biman Bangladesh Airlines in the GDS has filed operational schedule for Dhaka – Hong Kong route, which sees the airline’s intention to operate twice weekly service from 12OCT20, with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Reservation for passenger service is not available at this time.

BG078 DAC1325 – 1855HKG 773 15
BG079 HKG2055 – 2240DAC 773 15

