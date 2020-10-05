Air Seychelles NW20 International operations as of 02OCT20

Air Seychelles has announced planned International service for Northern winter 2020/21 season, as the airline schedules service resumption from the week of 01NOV20, on board Airbus A320neo aircraft. Planned operation as of 02OCT20 as follows.



Mahe Island – Johannesburg 1 weekly (3 weekly from 01DEC20, 2 weekly from 11JAN21)

Mahe Island – Male 05DEC20 – 09JAN21 Service resumption since 2005, 1 weekly (Previously reported)

Mahe Island – Mauritius 1 weekly (2 weekly from 01DEC20)

Mahe Island – Tel Aviv 2 weekly